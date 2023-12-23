GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt in a Saturday morning crash in Grattan Township.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 6 Mile Road NE and Lincoln Lake Avenue NE for a crash involving two vehicles.

According to dispatch, three people were hurt in the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

Lincoln Lake Avenue is closed between 5 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.