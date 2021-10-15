3 goats killed in northern Kent County barn fire

Three goats were killed in a barn fire in Kent County’s Spencer Township Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three goats were killed in a barn fire in northern Kent County Friday morning.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. at a barn located behind a house on Keller Avenue north of 18 Mile Road NE in Spencer Township, northeast of Cedar Springs.

The homeowner told News 8 that her family was inside their house when the barn caught fire. She said three goats were killed in the fire and around 30 chickens were not injured.

She believes the goats may have knocked over a heating lamp for the chicken which sparked the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.