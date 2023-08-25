SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and two children died in a crash near Cedar Springs Thursday night, according to a spokesperson from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on 18 Mile Road near Harvard Avenue in Spencer Township. Deputies said a car hydroplaned into another car during severe thunderstorms in the area. A woman in her 30s and a 1- and 3-year-old were killed in the crash. Two others were injured.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it will provide more information in a release.