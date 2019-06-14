3 charged in Kent County elder abuse cases

Left to right: booking photos of Kari Ann Yakes, Cesiah Huitron and Kristen Chatman.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three caregivers are facing charges for alleged elder abuse in Kent County.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges against the women on the same day as an Elder Abuse Task Force listening tour at the Kent County Probate Court in Grand Rapids.

Kari Ann Yakes, 44, of Lake city is accused of embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000 from her father. The attorney general’s office says a Kent County probate court appointed her full guardian and conservator of her father in June 2018. Yakes is accused of taking advantage of her role by spending thousands of dollars on herself and her family members. If convicted on the embezzlement charge, she faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.

Two certified nurse aids are charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse for incidents that happened in July 2018.

Cesiah Huitron, 26, of Wyoming allegedly didn’t follow the care plan for a resident of Raybrook Manor nursing home and consequently dropped and injured the resident, the attorney general’s office says.

The other CNA, 26-year-old Kristen Chatman of Grand Rapids, faces two misdemeanor counts for allegedly failing to follow a resident’s care plan that requires using a Hoyer lift for bed transfers, “causing an unreasonable risk of harm.”

—-

Online:

Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force