3 arrested in drug bust in Woodland Mall parking lot

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

This still image taken from video shows a large police presence at Woodland Mall during a drug bust on Dec. 2,, 2020. (ReportIt)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a large police presence outside Woodland Mall Wednesday evening amid a drug bust.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it, Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department worked together on what was described as “high-risk takedown.” An MSP helicopter was also called in to help limit risk to the public.

No one was hurt.

GRPD said after a short chase on 28th Street, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of the mall around 7 p.m.

Police said they found three guns as well as a “significant” amount of drugs.

Three people were arrested for drug and weapons offenses. Their names weren’t released Thursday.

