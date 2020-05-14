Closings & Delays
3 arrested after police chase ends north of GR

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A police chase ended in Alpine Township Thursday, May 14, 2020.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are in custody after a police chase ended north of Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that around 7 a.m. a pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Walmart on Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

Deputies pursued the stolen vehicle for less than a mile to the intersection of Cordes Avenue NW and Henze Drive NW in Alpine Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three people were taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.

