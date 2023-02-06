GAINES TOWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies chased and arrested three suspects accused of stealing from parked cars at the Amazon Fulfillment Center south of Grand Rapids Sunday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said security at the Amazon building on 68th Street near Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township called at 9 p.m. to report people stealing from vehicles in the parking lot. When deputies got there, they saw two suspects on foot opening unlocked car doors. They were followed by a silver getaway car.

A still image from Kent County Sheriff’s Office dashcam shows two suspects in larcenies from vehicles at the Amazon fulfillment center parking lot on 68th Street in Gaines Township on Feb. 5, 2023. A still image from Kent County Sheriff’s Office dashcam shows two suspects in larcenies from vehicles at the Amazon fulfillment center parking lot on 68th Street in Gaines Township on Feb. 5, 2023. A gun found as the Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigated larcenies from vehicles in the Amazon fulfillment center on 68th Street in Gaines Township.

As deputies got closer, the two suspects tried to get in the getaway car but ultimately ran away. The getaway driver took off.

Deputies soon found both of the suspect who ran away, following tracks in the snow to get to one of them, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids, and using a police dog to track down the other, an 18-year-old from Wyoming.

Deputies chased the getaway car along 68th Street, where it hit spike strips but kept going. Ultimately, the car stopped on 41st Street at S. Division Avenue in Wyoming and the driver ran away. Deputies chased and arrested him. They say he was carrying a stolen gun. The car had also been reported stolen in Grand Rapids a few hours earlier.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Wyoming, was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen car, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing police and third-degree fleeing and eluding.