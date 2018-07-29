Kent County

3 adults, 4 children injured in Kent Co. crash

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three adults and four children were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening in Kent County. 

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of 7 Mile Road NW and Bristol Avenue NW in Alpine Township.

Authorities say a 1986 Oldsmobile, driven by a 50-year-old woman, was traveling north on Bristol Ave NW. The other driver of a 2016 Ford Flex, a 40-year-old woman, was traveling west on 7 Mile Road NW with a 47-year-old male passenger, and four children between the ages of 6 and 15.

After the vehicles collided, authorities say one of the vehicles crashed into a home on the northwest corner of the intersection.

There was damage to the residence, but no one inside was injured.

Authorities say the children were treated for minor injuries.

The injury status of the adults is unknown at this time.

This crash is still under investigation.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

