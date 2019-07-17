2nd person sought in Kent County chase, crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for an Amazon delivery van after a police chase involving a separate stolen car.

The incident started Wednesday afternoon when a deputy ran a plate check near 28th Street and Patterson Avenue in Cascade Township and discovered the car was stolen. As the deputy waited for backup to arrive, the stolen vehicle made it to a stop light on Burton Street at East Paris Avenue SE in Kentwood.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Kentwood police took advantage of the red light, holding up traffic at the signal to try to arrest the stopped suspects and avoid a police pursuit. But the driver of the stolen car had other plans, jumping the curb and turning north onto East Paris Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the stolen vehicle continued for a short distance at a low speed before both suspects tried to jump from the moving car. Investigators say at that time, the car hit a pole with enough force to throw both suspects out of the vehicle.

After the crash, they both ran. Authorities took one of the suspects into custody a short time later; the other is believed to have stolen a cargo van from a nearby parking lot.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet delivery van with Amazon Prime logos on it. Anyone with information regarding the stolen van and second suspect is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.