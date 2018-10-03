2nd person dies of West Nile in Kent County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County has recorded its second West Nile virus death of the year.

An elderly woman died last week of complications linked to the illness, the Kent County Health Department said Wednesday. Her name, precise age and hometown were not released.

There have been 13 human cases of West Nile in Kent County this year. Eighty-year-old Miguel Hernandez of Grand Rapids died in August after contracting the virus.

Statewide, there have been 76 cases of West Nile, according to Oct. 1 data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Three were in Allegan County (one of which was fatal), one in Barry County, two in Berrien County, three in Kalamazoo County, two in Ottawa County and one in St. Joseph County.

Kent County health officials warned in August that this could be a bad year for West Nile after they found an unusually high number of mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say about 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus do not show any symptoms. About one in 150 becomes severely ill. People over the age of 60 are especially vulnerable.

Though temperatures have been cooler lately, health officials say the threat of West Nile remains until the first hard frost kills off all the mosquitoes that carry it. Until then, you should keep taking steps to avoid being bitten:

Use an insect repellant that contains DEET.

Stay inside at dawn and dusk, which are peak feeding times for mosquitoes.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Drain any standing water in your yard, which are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

