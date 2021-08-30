2nd person dies after Sunday crash near Cedar Springs

Authorities on the scene of a crash near Cedar Springs on Aug. 29, 2021

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Cedar Springs.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Algoma Avenue NE and 20 Mile Road NE in Solon Township, northwest of Cedar Springs.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford F350 was heading westbound on 20 Mile Road when the driver didn’t stop at the intersection, hitting a northbound Buick Envision.

The driver of the Buick, 73-year-old Jack Behrens, and a passenger, 74-year-old Patricia Behrens, died as a result of their injuries. Both are from Sparta.

The driver of the Ford F350 was taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not life-threatening. Their name has not been released.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said an elderly woman died, an elderly man was taken to hospital and another person was injured.

KCSO said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.