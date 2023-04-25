GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of another man at a metro Grand Rapids hotel in 2021.

Devanta Glasper was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of Markel Williams.

The shooting happened Jan. 6, 2021, at the Clarion Inn and Suites on 28th Street near I-96 in Cascade Township, east Kentwood. Investigators said Glasper and another man, Jonqual Shaw, were trying to rob Williams when he was shot.

Shaw was charged within weeks of the murder and Glasper the following month. Glasper was convicted March 16 of his year of felony murder.

Shaw was convicted in August 2022 of murder and sentenced in October to life in prison without the possibility of parole.