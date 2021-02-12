2nd man charged with murder in 28th St. hotel shooting

Authorities investigate shooting at Clarion Inn & Suites in Cascade Township on Jan. 6, 2021.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person has been charged with murder in the Jan. 6 killing of a man near Grand Rapids.

Devanta Jamari Glasper, 27, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder, felony murder, armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. Bond was set at $2 million cash.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Markel Williams, 23, at the Clarion Inn and Suites on 28th Street in Cascade Township. Authorities say the shooting happened as Glasper and another man, Jonqual Shaw, tried to rob Williams.

Deputies found Williams lying in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Shaw, 27, was charged last month with murder, armed robbery and weapons charges.

Glasper was arraigned virtually from a jail cell in Globe, Arizona, where he’s being held on a bond violation out of Kent County. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says he is contesting extradition back to Michigan.