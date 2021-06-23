2K+ to lose power Saturday during planned outage near Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,300 homes and businesses in Kent County will be without power Saturday as part of a planned outage by Consumers Energy.

The utility company says it has already mailed alerts to customers affected by the outage, which is expected to start at 9 p.m. Saturday and last approximately until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Nearly 2,350 customers in Walker and Alpine Township will be affected, according to Consumers Energy. The impacted area is generally bordered by 7 Mile Road NW to the north, Walker Avenue NW to the east, 8th Avenue to the west and along 3 Mile Road to the south.

Consumers said ITC, an electric transmission company, requested the outage to upgrade equipment inside an electric substation.

