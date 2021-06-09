28th Street Metro Cruise returns in August

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The 28th Street Metro Cruise is returning to West Michigan this summer, organizers announced Wednesday.

The event is set for Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, with Rogers Plaza Town Center being the location of the main event. The Rogers Plaza site will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 28.

This year’s event will feature over 20 food vendors, 400 collector cars, kid’s entertainment areas, local bands, among other activities.

Organizers say they’re preparing for a full event, though changes to COVID-19 guidelines could impact that as the Metro Cruise nears.

New to the Metro Cruise this year will be a second main event site in the west parking lot of the Woodland Mall. This event site will be open Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our group has been researching this expansion for the past couple years, and the time is now right. This move allows us to have an official presence on the east side of 28th Street, while easing the very high attendance at the Main Event at Rogers Plaza location,” said Bob O’Callaghan, president of the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce.

More information on the Metro Cruise can be found on its website, Facebook page and Instagram.