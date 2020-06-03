28th Street Metro Cruise canceled due to COVID-19

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the 28th Street Metro Cruise have canceled this year’s classic car show.

The Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the decision to cancel the Metro Cruise due to coronavirus concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Chamber agreed it cannot risk a second wave of infection in a state that already has experienced enough loss. This was an extremely difficult decision for the Chamber to make, but the right one in light of health concerns for our community,” President and CEO of Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce Bob O’Callaghan said in a news release.

The event was scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 on the 13-mile long stretch of 28th Street from Grandville to Cascade Township.

Organizers said the Cruise, which started in 2005, attracts more than 270,000 people and 15,000 unique vehicles.

The event is planning to return on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, 2021.

More information can be found online.