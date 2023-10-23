GAINES TOWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than two dozen reptiles, amphibians and large spiders were seized from a metro Grand Rapids home on Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called around 11 a.m. to a home on East Amber Drive SE in the area of Caravan Lane and 60th Street in the Southwood Village mobile home park, initially in reference to a child custody dispute.

Once there, deputies found “several live and deceased animals,” the sheriff’s office said, and they called in animal control.

The 27 animals seized included boa constructors, pythons, corn snakes, tree snakes, tarantulas, an apricot Pacman frog (native to South America) and a tegu, which is a type of lizard native to Central and South America. John Ball Zoo staff is helping take care of the animals.

John Ball Zoo staff care for a snake seized from a metro Grand Rapids home. (Oct. 24. 2023)

John Ball Zoo staff performs a health assessment on a snake seized from a metro Grand Rapids home. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

Animal control also found 10 dead snakes in the home.

Animal control’s investigation is underway. Once finished, it will be passed along to the county prosecutor, who will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.