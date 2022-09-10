GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 300 people attended the 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark and raised thousands of dollars.

First responders, military members and the public honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives 21 years ago on 9/11.

The 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 10, 2022.

The fallen firefighters tried to save thousands of people trapped inside the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers during a terrorist attack.

Firefighters from across the state were suited in their gear weighing at more than 20 pounds.

They walked around the LMCU ballpark four times, symbolizing the 110 flights of stairs New York City firefighters took to save others.

8-year-old Lia Rose holding an American Flag in honor of the fallen firefighters who died on 9/11.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to honor the fallen firefighters to remember their commitment and sacrifice to this great nation that we have,” Plainfield Fire Chief Steve McKellar said.

The Algoma Township Fire and Rescue Climbers raised the most money in the team category achieving over $7,000 in donations.

Lia Rose, 8, joined the group this morning for the memorial stair climb. She was listed in the top five in the individual category.

She raised nearly $900 to support families of fire service members who die in the line of duty.

“With all of the money I have I’m helping the fallen firefighters foundation so that makes me happy,” Rose said.

Overall, the event has raised approximately $26,100. If you would like to contribute to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, click here.