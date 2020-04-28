2,300+ without power in Kent Co. due to 2 outages

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,300 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Kent County Tuesday due to two separate outages.

The first outage was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in Grand Rapids Township. The outage is affecting around 633 customers, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

It’s unknown what caused the outage, but the utility company estimates power to be restored around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

In the Byron Center area, there are around 1,710 customers are without power. The outage was first report shortly after 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

It was caused by a transformer fire near Bicentential Park in Byron Center. The utility company estimates power will be back on around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

