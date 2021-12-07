$23.3M deal complete: Meet the new owners of Green Ridge Square mall

A Nov. 4, 2021 photo shows Green Ridge Square, located along Alpine Avenue NW between I-96 and 4 Mile Road NW in Walker.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The new owners of Green Ridge Square mall have stepped forward.

Boji Group teamed up with Bacall Companies to buy the strip mall along Alpine Avenue NW just north of I-96. The $23.3 million deal with Retail Value Inc. closed Monday.

Boji Group President and CEO Ron Boji called the companies’ expansion into Walker “a sign of confidence in the Grand Rapids metro area.”

Lansing-based Boji Group says its previous investments include the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas, while Bacall Companies manages businesses throughout the Midwest.

“It brings joy to see our continued company growth in Grand Rapids and we welcome Green Ridge Square to our existing portfolio of retail, food and beverage, and hotels in Grand Rapids,” Bacall Companies Principal and Partner Daivin Bacall stated in a news release sent to News 8 Tuesday.

The new owners did not disclose their plans for the 214,400-square-foot mall, but Boji said they are “ready to help Walker and the Alpine Ave. corridor continue to expand and thrive in coming years.”

Green Ridge Square is home to roughly two dozen storefronts, including Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Five Below, Michaels and Panera Bread. Boji Group says 90% of the mall is occupied.

This is the first joint venture for Boji Group and Bacall Companies “and probably the first of many,” Boji Group stated on its Facebook page.