GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lineup for this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Wednesday.

The 33-show series starts June 12 and ends Sept. 18.

Tickets will go on presale for members from 9 a.m. on April 23 through midnight on May 6, during which they can save $5 per ticket. The public can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on May 7.

Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com, or by calling 1.800.514.3849. More information can be found at MeijerGardens.org.

This year’s lineup can be found below. All ticket prices are listed as follows: presale/member/public.