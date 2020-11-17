2020 ‘too much for us’: Iconic 28th Street diner shuts down

An undated photo from Dan’s Diner’s Facebook page shows the interior of the 1950s restaurant. Owner Dan Chudik is seated.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After decades in business, an iconic 1950s diner on bustling 28th Street is closing its doors for good.

“2020 and the pandemic were just too much for us,” Dan’s Diner posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Dan’s Diner started as Pal’s Diner in 1954. The restaurant’s third owners moved the entire diner car from Mahwah, New Jersey to Cascade Township in 1993, reopening the restaurant in 1996, according to the website for Dan’s Diner.

(A courtesy photo from the Pure Michigan website shows the 28th Street restaurant when it was known as Pal’s Diner.)

The nostalgic pink 1950s décor of Dan’s Diner made it a Michigan hot spot and attracted some fame, appearing in a Meatloaf music video and the 2012 movie, “Touchback.” The walls of the diner’s waiting area are covered in memorabilia and autographs from “celebrity admirers,” the diner’s website states.

Chef Dan Chudik adopted the restaurant after the third owners of Pal’s Diner retired in 2017.

In Tuesday’s Facebook post, Chudik thanked his customers for more than two years of memories, saying, “We will miss you more than you know.”