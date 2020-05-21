2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts canceled

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids says it is prioritizing the safety of guests, volunteers, staff and touring crews in calling off the series.

The concert series was set to run from June 4 through Sept. 17.

Organizers say they are looking into options of holding a Tuesday Evening Music Club series, which would present local and regional performers, later this summer.

“We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021 and we’ve already begun planning the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens,” President & CEO David Hooker said.

More information can be found on Meijer Gardens’ website.