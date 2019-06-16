2019 Meijer Classic raises $1.1M for food pantries

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The sixth annual Meijer LPGA Classic raised some $1.1 million to help feed the hungry, organizers said Sunday.

The event always benefits Meijer’s Simply Give, which supports some 246 food pantries throughout the Midwest. Over the last six years, the tournament has raised a total of $5.2 million.

The funds came from corporate sponsors and proceeds from tournament week events.

“The Meijer LPGA Classic has made an incredible impact on our hungry neighbors. Thanks to the ongoing support from our community, we exceeded our $1 million goal for this year’s tournament,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a Sunday evening statement. “It was a meaningful end to a fun-filled week that kept us on our toes thanks to Mother Nature.”

Rain delayed the start of the tournament for hours Thursday. On Sunday, Brooke Henderson, 21, of Ontario, Canada, finished 21 under par at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont to win her second Meijer Classic.