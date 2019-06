2019 Fourth of July fireworks and events in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fireworks will light up the sky and parades will fill streets across West Michigan as dozens of communities celebrate Fourth of July this year.

Since the holiday falls on a Thursday, some communities have shifted their celebrations to weekends or other days.

Check out the following list for an event near you:

ALLEGAN COUNTY



Allegan | All activities July 3. Parade at 5:30 p.m.; activities 6 p.m.; fireworks 10:15 p.m. | Event details

Dorr Township | Festival June 30- July 6; parade July 4 at 10:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Event details

Saugatuck-Douglas | Parade 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.; festival noon – 9 p.m.; fireworks at dusk | Event details

BARRY COUNTY

Gun Lake (Yankee Springs Township) | Fireworks July 6 | Event details

Middleville | Activities and fireworks July 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Event details

BERRIEN COUNTY

Baroda Township | Festivities at 7 p.m.; Fireworks July 3 at dusk | Event details

St. Joseph | Fireworks concert celebration July 3 at 10 p.m. (tickets required) | Event details

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater | Fireworks July 6 at dusk | Event details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek | Air show & Balloon Festival July 3 – July 7 (admission required)| Event details

Marshall | Celebration 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (tickets required) | Event details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia | Fireworks July 3 at dusk; parade Fourth of July, 10 a.m. | Event details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field | Game and fireworks July 4 (tickets required) | Event details

Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 4 (tickets required) | Event details

Schoolcraft | Parade July 4; fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

KENT COUNTY

Ada | Parade July 4 at 10:00 a.m.; fireworks July 4 at 10 p.m. | Event details

Caledonia | Parade June 29 at 11 a.m.; fireworks at dusk | Event details

Cascade Township | Parade July 4 at 10 a.m.; activities 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk | Event details

East Grand Rapids | Parade July 4 at noon; activities 1 p.m. -3:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk | Event details

Grand Rapids| Festivities July 6 at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 10:30 p.m. | Event details

Grand Rapids’ Ottawa Hills neighborhood | Hollyhock Lane parade at 8:30 a.m.; ceremony at 9 a.m. | Event details

Grandville | Run and school open house June 29; celebration July 4 with 11 a.m. parade, 10 p.m. fireworks | Event details

Kentwood | All activities July 4. Parade at 9:30 a.m.; fireworks at dusk | Event details

MASON COUNTY

Ludington | Children and pet parade July 3 at 6 p.m.; grand parade July 4 at 2 p.m.; fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Crystal Township | Fireworks July 4 at 10.30 p.m. | Event details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Lakewood Club | Parade July 6 at noon.; fireworks at dusk | Event details

Montague/Whitehall (White Lake area) | Parade July 4 at 10 a.m.; fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

Muskegon | Fireworks July 4 at 9:30 p.m.| Event details

Twin Lake | Fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Hesperia | Festivities July 3-4; Parade July 4 at noon; fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

OCEANA COUNTY

Hamlin Lake | Fireworks July 6 around 10:15 p.m. | Event details

Hart | Fireworks July 2 at 10:00 p.m. | Event details

Hesperia | Festivities July 3-4; Parade July 4 at noon; fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

Manistee | Fireworks July 4 at 10:30 p.m. | Event details

Pentwater | Fireworks July 3 at dusk | Event details

Silver Lake Sand Dunes | Fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale | All activities July 4. Parade at 10 a.m.; activities noon – 8 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. | Event details

Grand Haven | Fireworks July 4 at 9:45 p.m. | Event details

Holland | Activities July 4 starting at 4 p.m.; fireworks July 4 at dusk | Event details

Marne (Berlin Raceway) | Racing & fireworks July 6 (tickets required) | Event details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

South Haven | Fireworks July 3 at 10:30 p.m. | Event details

Don’t see your Fourth of July event on the list? Send details including a link to the event page to ReportIt@woodtv.com for our consideration.

We’d also love to see your photos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com along with your name and when and where the images were taken.