2018 National Night Out events in West Michigan

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A National Night Out event in Kalamazoo on Aug. 2, 2016.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebrate summer with your community and the law enforcement dedicated to protecting it when National Night Out returns Aug. 7.

In addition to getting to know your neighbors, many of this year’s National Night Out events include free food, games and fun for families.

Dozens of neighborhoods are holding National Night Out events this year. Find one near you here (All events are Aug. 7, 2018 unless specified):

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Saugatuck | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Coghlin Park | Details

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tyden Park | Details

BERRIEN COUNTY

Benton Harbor | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Dwight P. Mitchell Park | Details

Berrien Springs | 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran School | Details

St. Joseph Township | 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Riverview Park | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo – Eastside | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Sherwood Park | Details

Kalamazoo – Edison | 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 816 Washington Ave. | Details

Kalamazoo – Milwood Neighborhood | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Greenwood Reformed Church | Details

Historic Stuart Neighborhood | 5:30 p.m. at Elm Street Park | Details

Vine Neighborhood | 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Details

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids – Alger Heights | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Alger Middle School | Details

Grand Rapids – Baxter | 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Joe Taylor Park | Details

Grand Rapids – Belknap Lookout | 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. at Coit Park | Details

Grand Rapids – Berkley Hills Church | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids – Creston | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Briggs Park | Details

Grand Rapids – Eastown | 6 p.m. at Sigsbee Park | Details

Grand Rapids – East Hills | 6 pm. – 8:30 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids – Fuller area | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Fuller Avenue Church | Details

Grand Rapids – Garfield Park | 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Salvation Army Kroc Center | Details

Grand Rapids – Heartside | Aug. 1, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Heartside Park | Details

Grand Rapids – Heritage Hill | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Pleasant Park | Details

Grand Rapids – John Ball area | 7 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln Park Lodge | Details

Grand Rapids – Midtown | Aug. 4, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Midtown Green | Details

Grand Rapids – Northeast Citizen Action Assoc. | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Beckwith Hills CRC | Details

Grand Rapids – Oakdale | 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at 1480 Kalamazoo Ave | Details

Grand Rapids – Ottawa Hills | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at GR Christian Elementary School playground | Details

Grand Rapids – Roosevelt Park | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary | Details

Grand Rapids – Southtown | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center | Details

Grand Rapids – West Grand | 5 pm. – 7 pm. at Stocking Elementary School | Details

Kentwood | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Kentwood Community Church | Details

Kentwood – Wingate Apartments | 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 3151 Wingate Dr. SE

Kentwood | 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church | Details

Kentwood | 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Woodland Mall | Details

Rockford | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Rockford City Hall | Details

Walker | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Feyen Zylstra | Details

MECOSTA COUNTY

Big Rapids | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Big Rapids Dept. of Public Safety | Event details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon – Angell| 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Angell Community Church | Details

Muskegon – Beachwood/Bluffton | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Kruse Park | Details

Muskegon – Campbell Field | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Campbell Field | Details

Muskegon – East Muskegon | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Restorall lot | Details

Muskegon – Glenside | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at McGraft Park | Details

Muskegon – Jackson Hill | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Aamodt Park | Details

Muskegon – Lakeside | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the pocket park | Details

Muskegon – Marsh Field | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Marsh Field | Details

Muskegon – Marquette | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Beukema Playfield | Details

Muskegon – McLaughlin | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Park | Details

Muskegon – Nelson | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at St. Joe’s Park | Details

Muskegon – Nims | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Nims Park/Avasure property | Details

Muskegon – Oakview | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church | Details

Muskegon – Sheldon Park | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Crestwood United Methodist Church | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Holland | 5 p.m. at Kollen Park | Event details

Don’t see your National Night Out event? Send us the information with a valid website link by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.