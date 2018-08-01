2018 National Night Out events in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebrate summer with your community and the law enforcement dedicated to protecting it when National Night Out returns Aug. 7.
In addition to getting to know your neighbors, many of this year’s National Night Out events include free food, games and fun for families.
Dozens of neighborhoods are holding National Night Out events this year. Find one near you here (All events are Aug. 7, 2018 unless specified):
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Saugatuck | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Coghlin Park | Details
BARRY COUNTY
Hastings | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tyden Park | Details
BERRIEN COUNTY
- Benton Harbor | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Dwight P. Mitchell Park | Details
- Berrien Springs | 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran School | Details
- St. Joseph Township | 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Riverview Park | Details
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Kalamazoo – Eastside | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Sherwood Park | Details
- Kalamazoo – Edison | 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 816 Washington Ave. | Details
- Kalamazoo – Milwood Neighborhood | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Greenwood Reformed Church | Details
- Historic Stuart Neighborhood | 5:30 p.m. at Elm Street Park | Details
- Vine Neighborhood | 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Details
KENT COUNTY
- Grand Rapids – Alger Heights | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Alger Middle School | Details
- Grand Rapids – Baxter | 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Joe Taylor Park | Details
- Grand Rapids – Belknap Lookout | 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. at Coit Park | Details
- Grand Rapids – Berkley Hills Church | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids – Creston | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Briggs Park | Details
- Grand Rapids – Eastown | 6 p.m. at Sigsbee Park | Details
- Grand Rapids – East Hills | 6 pm. – 8:30 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids – Fuller area | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Fuller Avenue Church | Details
- Grand Rapids – Garfield Park | 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Salvation Army Kroc Center | Details
- Grand Rapids – Heartside | Aug. 1, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Heartside Park | Details
- Grand Rapids – Heritage Hill | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Pleasant Park | Details
- Grand Rapids – John Ball area | 7 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln Park Lodge | Details
- Grand Rapids – Midtown | Aug. 4, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Midtown Green | Details
- Grand Rapids – Northeast Citizen Action Assoc. | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Beckwith Hills CRC | Details
- Grand Rapids – Oakdale | 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at 1480 Kalamazoo Ave | Details
- Grand Rapids – Ottawa Hills | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at GR Christian Elementary School playground | Details
- Grand Rapids – Roosevelt Park | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary | Details
- Grand Rapids – Southtown | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center | Details
- Grand Rapids – West Grand | 5 pm. – 7 pm. at Stocking Elementary School | Details
- Kentwood | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Kentwood Community Church | Details
- Kentwood – Wingate Apartments | 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 3151 Wingate Dr. SE
- Kentwood | 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church | Details
- Kentwood | 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Woodland Mall | Details
- Rockford | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Rockford City Hall | Details
- Walker | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Feyen Zylstra | Details
MECOSTA COUNTY
- Big Rapids | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Big Rapids Dept. of Public Safety | Event details
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Muskegon – Angell| 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Angell Community Church | Details
- Muskegon – Beachwood/Bluffton | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Kruse Park | Details
- Muskegon – Campbell Field | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Campbell Field | Details
- Muskegon – East Muskegon | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Restorall lot | Details
- Muskegon – Glenside | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at McGraft Park | Details
- Muskegon – Jackson Hill | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Aamodt Park | Details
- Muskegon – Lakeside | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the pocket park | Details
- Muskegon – Marsh Field | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Marsh Field | Details
- Muskegon – Marquette | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Beukema Playfield | Details
- Muskegon – McLaughlin | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Park | Details
- Muskegon – Nelson | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at St. Joe’s Park | Details
- Muskegon – Nims | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Nims Park/Avasure property | Details
- Muskegon – Oakview | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church | Details
- Muskegon – Sheldon Park | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Crestwood United Methodist Church | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Holland | 5 p.m. at Kollen Park | Event details
Don’t see your National Night Out event? Send us the information with a valid website link by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
REI reveals plans for Woodland Mall...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Traffic Tom: US-131 lane shift north...
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.