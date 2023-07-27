GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday, the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs held a roundtable about veteran suicide prevention. Meanwhile, a group is still planting crosses north of Grand Rapids to remember veterans who have died by suicide.

Multiple American Legion Posts in West Michigan are coming together to plant 22 crosses a day for 30 days to represent veterans who have committed suicide.

“We’re only on day 13 and you see how many crosses are out here already. And that’s just … I’m struggling with it. It’s hard because I don’t feel like I’ve done enough,” said John Boylan, Army veteran and American Legion Post 2 historian.

The group has been adding large white crosses each day at noon to a field south of LMCU ballpark. Each bears the name of a veteran who has committed suicide.

“It’s emotional for me because you start and everyday you pull out a cross or two that have a name on it and you realize that person’s family’s lives had been changed from the moment that that happened to them,” said Scott Harvey, local chair of 22aday.org, an effort to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

Every day, about 22 veterans take their own lives, according to the Military Veteran Project.

In the most recent Michigan budget, $1.2 million was allotted for veteran suicide prevention efforts and $2 million for veteran homeless grants, and for the health and wellbeing of Michigan’s veterans — over 550,000 across the state.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached anytime by calling 988.