Abby Tichelaar and Cole Herring are among four West Michigan students who will compete in a NASA competition in Houston. (March 22, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan students placed in the top five of a nationwide NASA competition in Houston.

In April, the Kent Intermediate School District said Abby Tichelaar and Cole Herring’s collapsible container design earned them a top-five finish in NASA’s HUNCH competition at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The competition is part of the NASA HUNCH program, combining various disciplines from engineering to the culinary arts.

They are both in the Launch U program with the Kent ISD and Grand Rapids Community College. The program adds an extra year to high school and allows students to earn their diploma and an associate degree simultaneously.

Two Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and GRCC culinary students, Katie Bird and Devon Vanderwall, placed in the top ten for their recipe for space travel.

All four students, along with other NASA HUNCH teams, signed their names on a stowage locker that will be put on the space station, according to the news release.