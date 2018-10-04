Pickup truck plunges into Wyoming bank; 6 injured
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck crashed all the way through a bank branch in Wyoming Wednesday, injuring several people.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 4333 South Division Ave., near 44th Street SE.
Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. James Maguffee said the truck veered off the road, hit a minivan in the bank parking lot and then careened through the building.
The pickup truck came to a stop in the back parking lot of the bank, where it hit Angel Mendes' SUV. Mendes, who lives in the area, said he was walking back to his car after helping his brother-in-law inside the bank.
"I heard the big boom and then it (the truck) came out," Mendes told 24 Hour News 8.
Kiera Vandentoorn said she saw and heard the crash, then realized it was her family's minivan that was hit.
"Everybody screamed and was scared everybody running everywhere (inside the bank)," she told 24 Hour News 8.
Vandentoorn said her sister, stepmother and 3-year-old daughter were inside the van. She immediately panicked about their safety. They were all taken to the hospital with injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.
Two people inside the bank sustained minor injuries, Wyoming DPS said.
Maguffee said the pickup truck driver was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. He was also hospitalized.
Investigators plan to review surveillance image from the bank to determine what exactly happened.
***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated eight people were injured in the crash, based on initial reports by first responders. This story has since been updated with numbers provided by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.***