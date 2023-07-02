WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens were shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Wyoming, police say.

Around 9:10 p.m., first responders were called to Albers Street between Godfrey and Nagel avenues in Wyoming. When they got to the scene, officers learned that two 17-year-olds had been shot and were already being driven in a private vehicle to a hospital.

Both teens are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Early investigation shows it was a drive-by shooting, police say. They do not have an information on a suspect. A police presence was expected to remain in the area for a few hours following the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety with help from the Forensic Science Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.