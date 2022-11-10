WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.

The two suspects, ages 14 and 17, were taken into custody without incident, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Police say the three teens tried a “takeover robbery” — essentially overwhelming the clerk with numbers and force — at Olympic Market on S. Division Avenue between 35th and Wexford streets on the evening of Nov. 1. The clerk, the only person in the store, fought back and pulled a gun, shooting the 15-year-old once in the chest.

The teens took off. The 15-year-old was found nearby by a passerby and he was hospitalized. He remained in the hospital Thursday but police said he was expected to survive.

The other two suspects ran off, leaving behind a car that had been stolen about 3 miles away a short time before the attempted robbery.

Police said they were still investigating. Once they’re done, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether the clerk was justified in shooting the teen and also determine what charges the teens may face.