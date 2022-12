GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gaines Township on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on 100th Street SE, east of Hanna Lake Avenue, according to Kent County dispatch. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as priority one patients, dispatch said.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Dutton Rescue, Life EMS and Kent County sheriff’s deputies all arrived at the scene to help.