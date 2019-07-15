2 stabbed, injured in fight near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Neighbors are worried and investigators are confused about what led up to a double stabbing near Lowell.

It happened early Monday in a normally quiet neighborhood north of M-21 just west of the city limits. Investigators say both of the people injured are 18-year-old men.

“It’s a huge mystery,” neighbor Jenelle Bruining said of the stabbing. “I have no clue what’s going on. Everyone is checking on everyone in the neighborhood to make sure they are OK. But other than that, it’s a complete mystery.”

She and other neighbors spent the day trying to figure out who was stabbed and exactly where.

After knocking on doors and getting information from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, 24 Hour News 8 learned that the attack happened outside the front door of a home on the corner of Barnsley and Wales streets.

Investigators say that just before 3 a.m., a call came in reporting a stabbing victim. The man said he was stabbed during an attack. Less than 20 minutes later, another 911 call came in reporting the second victim in the 100 block of West Street in Lowell.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital. The other had minor lacerations.

The sheriff’s office report said both stabbings happened during a fight at the Barnsley home. What led up to the violence is unclear, but investigators say the men knew each other.

“It’s very weird. It’s very weird. I would have never thought anything like this,” Bruining said.

The investigation continues. It won’t be clear until it’s finished who may be charged or with what.