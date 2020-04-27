2 stabbed, 1 in custody in Wyoming Monday

Police investigating after two people were stabbed in Wyoming Monday, April 27, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are investigating after two people were stabbed Monday.

It happened around 12 p.m. at the Boulder Ridge Apartments on 50th Street near Division Avenue.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said investigators believe a man stabbed a woman and stabbed himself. He also crashed his vehicle into the apartment building, causing damage.

Police said both of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The male suspect is under police guard while at the hospital. He will be taken into custody when he is released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.