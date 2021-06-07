2 seriously hurt in crash near Caledonia

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously hurt after a car crash near Caledonia Monday evening, dispatchers said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Caledonia Township on 84th Street SE near Broadmoor Avenue SE.

The situation leading up to the crash was not immediately known, but authorities told News 8 that two cars were involved. Two people sustained serious injuries, they said.

The Michigan State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Caledonia rescue crews responded to the scene.

News 8 will provide more details as we learn more information.

