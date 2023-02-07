KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bowen Boulevard SE near the intersection of 44th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Officers found damage to two residences and one vehicle, according to a KPD news release.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shootings. However, the police department noted it does not appear that there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.