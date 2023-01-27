GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons and having a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, five-year felonies. Abdulwahab pleaded as a third-time habitual offender.
The shooting happened on May 19, 2022, after Crossroads Alternative High School hosted its graduation at East Kentwood. Authorities say a group of people pulled up in a car and opened fire a second group. The second group returned fire, then drove off. The sheriff said “many, many, many” shots were fired.
Two people were injured in the exchange of gunfire: a 16-year-old from Texas, who sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the wrist and abdomen.
Abdulwahab and Hill were arrested in the days following the shootout. Four more suspects, 18-year-old Amanti Wilson from Kentwood, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody in September 2022.
Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22 and Abdulwahab on March 1.