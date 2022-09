GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were severely injured in a crash on I-96 in Kentwood Thursday night, dispatch said.

It happened around 8:33 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Forest Hills Avenue. Kent County dispatch confirmed that a car rolled over into the median and two people inside had “serious” injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

One lane of westbound I-96 was closed following the crash. Michigan State Police and Cascade Township Fire responded to the scene.