The scene of a crash at US-131 and 36th Street on Thursday. June 16, 2022. (Courtesy of MSP)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital following a crash between two pickup trucks and a semi-truck in Wyoming Thursday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened on northbound US-131 at 36th Street. Michigan State Police tweeted that a semi-truck and a pickup truck were slowing down for a construction zone when the pickup truck was hit from behind by another pickup truck.

The impact pushed the pickup into the semi-truck. Two people who were in the pickup have been taken to the hospital, according to MSP. Police have not said how seriously the people were hurt.

Traffic moved through the left lane only following the crash.

The scene of a crash at US-131 and 36th Street on Thursday. June 16, 2022. (Courtesy of MSP)

The scene of a crash at US-131 and 36th Street on Thursday. June 16, 2022. (Courtesy of MSP)

The crash is still under investigation. State police advised that drivers find a different route.