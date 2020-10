WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in Wyoming, police say.

It happened just before 8 p.m. eastbound on 28th Street SW near Byron Center Avenue SW.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time, but police say the motorcycle hit a car. There were two people on the motorcycle at the time and they both were seriously hurt, authorities say.

