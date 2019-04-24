Kent County

2 on motorcycle seriously hurt in Kent Co. crash

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 09:43 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 09:43 AM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver and passenger of a motorcycle were injured in a crash in Kent County Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and 4 Mile Road, north of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Subaru was heading westbound on 4 Mile Road when they failed to stop for a flashing red light, hitting a northbound motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Subaru received minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and/or drugs may have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries