2 on motorcycle seriously hurt in Kent Co. crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency responders on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and 4 Mile Road. (April 23, 2019)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver and passenger of a motorcycle were injured in a crash in Kent County Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and 4 Mile Road, north of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Subaru was heading westbound on 4 Mile Road when they failed to stop for a flashing red light, hitting a northbound motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Subaru received minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and/or drugs may have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.