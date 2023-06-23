GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community came together Friday to celebrate an incredible milestone, raising and distributing two million diapers throughout Kent County.

The Great Start Parent Coalition, a group of parents and caregivers who worked to help children and their families, reached its goal of one million diapers in 2019. A few years later, they hit their next goal thanks to donations from the community.

The diapers go to families in Kent County who cannot afford them. An adequate amount of disposable diapers can cost up to $75 a month and programs like food stamps do not cover their costs, according to the coalition. They are working hard to get babies and their families this necessity.

“We are just elated that we can push that many diapers out into the community because we know here in Kent County, one in three families struggle with the ability to buy diapers, and so that’s just a huge accomplishment, knowing that we are part of this and we are helping so many families with that essential need,” Shanequa Mosley, a parent liaison with the coalition, said.

The celebration Friday starts at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. There will be food, activities, a raffle and a diaper donation. The event is open to the public and those interested need to register.