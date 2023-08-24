GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men will face up to 15 years in prison for a robbery and shooting that caused another man to lose his eye in January.

Kamoni Gross and Marquice Fields were each sentenced Thursday to up to 15 years in prison for armed robbery and assault with intent to murder. Gross was also charged with discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing injury and Fields was charged with unarmed robbery.

The charges stem from Jan. 21 when deputies were called to Grand Village Mobile Home Park around 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found no victims.

Deputies later learned a 22-year-old Gaines Township man had been shot and drove off with other people, still being chased by the shooters. The suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle while heading north on US-131.

The vehicle became disabled and stopped at Hall Street and US-131. Once stopped, a passerby found the man and drove him to the hospital. The victim ended up losing his eye because of a glass shard injury, which was a result of the shooting.