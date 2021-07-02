2 men charged in connection to Amazon truck theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men now face criminal charges in connection to the theft of an Amazon delivery truck that was originally reported as a carjacking.

According to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, Lawrence Clay, 21, faces charges of auto theft, larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, conspiracy to commit larceny and a count of lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation. Demarion Brewster, 18, is charged with auto theft, larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The charges stem from a Monday incident that started in Rockford and led to a standoff in Wyoming. Rockford police say they got a report that an Amazon delivery truck was carjacked at gunpoint. They tracked their suspects to a home on Riley Avenue SW near Longfellow Street in Wyoming, where there was a standoff that lasted several hours. Police ultimately entered the house and arrested two suspects, one of them after a brief chase. Authorities also found the Amazon truck.

On Friday, Becker said that the report of the carjacking was false. He didn’t immediately explain what authorities believe actually happened.

Clay and Brewster were scheduled to be arraigned Friday. The counts both men face are each punishable by up to five years in prison, and the lying to a police charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.