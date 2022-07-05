CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for whoever broke into two marijuana dispensaries in Cedar Springs early Saturday.

The break-ins happened “within minutes of each other” shortly after midnight, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said.

The first one was on White Creek Avenue. When deputies got there, they found the door broken. They knew there was another dispensary not far away on Main Street, so they went to check it out. The first deputy to arrive saw someone run away from the shop, get in a car and take off.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle sped away without its lights on. Deputies gave chase, but the car soon vanished. Investigators think that car was involved in both break-ins.

Authorities have not said exactly what was stolen from the dispensaries and did not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.