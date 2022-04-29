BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Two people were killed after a trench collapsed west of Alto on Friday evening.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on 60th Street between Morse Lake Avenue and Timpson Avenue in Bowne Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, two people were trapped under a 14-foot trench that was being dug for drainage where a pole barn is being built.

Both individuals were killed in the incident.

Firefighters from Lowell and Alto were called to the incident.

Emergency crews are still on scene and investigating the collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.