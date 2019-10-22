2 kids hit by car in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were hit by a car while attempting to walk across Division Avenue during rush hour traffic Monday. 

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Division Avenue S. near Burt Avenue — a side street south of 36th Street in Wyoming.

Wyoming Police Department tells News 8 two 10-year-old children were running across the busy roadway, not using a crosswalk, when they were both hit by the same vehicle.

The kids received minor injuries. One of the victims was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for care. 

No information was released about where the boys were coming from or where they were headed.

