2 kids among 5 hurt in crash near Fallasburg Park

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say two children were among the five people injured in a head-on crash on Lincoln Lake Avenue near Lowell Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue just north of Bailey Drive NE in Vergennes Township, near Fallasburg Park.

Kent County deputies say it appears a northbound SUV crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a sedan head on.

Rockford Ambulance took the two adults and two children in the sedan to a hospital with injuries. The SUV driver was also taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not release their conditions, but Kent County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 earlier that three people were seriously injured and had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

Dispatchers said Aero Med was unavailable to fly to the site, so Rockford Ambulance was called in to help.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Lake Avenue SE remained closed between Fallasburg Park Drive and Burroughs Street NE. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.