2 Kent County men charged with child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan men were recently arraigned on child porn charges.

Tyler James Jandernoa, 31, of Grand Rapids was arraigned with one count of aggravated distributing child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

An undated booking photo of Tyler James Jandernoa.

Authorities say they investigated Jandernoa’s online activity for about a year.

He was arrested in Mason County following a search warrant at his Eastown home, where additional evidence was found. He was taken to the Kent County jail, according to the Michigan State Police.

In a separate case, 42-year-old Christofer James Haugen of Wyoming was arraigned on one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

An undated booking photo of Christofer James Haugen.

Authorities say Haugen was arrested following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Haugen was arrested following a traffic stop and a search warrant at his home, where additional evidence was found. He was taken to the Kent County jail.

The two cases are not connected to each other.

MSP’s Internet Crimes unit is encouraging parents to talk to their kids and family members about internet safety. Resources to help keep children safe online can be found on NCMEC’s website and on MSP’s Internet Crimes’ website.

Information on possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to the NCMEC’s CyberTipline at 1.800.THE.LOST.