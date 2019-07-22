2 injured in rollover in northern Kent Co.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash northeast of Kent City Sunday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on 20 Mile Road east of Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township.

Kent County Central Dispatch said the crash was a rollover, though it’s not yet clear how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the wreck.

Dispatchers said there were two reported injuries and that one of the people hurt was taken to the hospital by Aero Med. The severity of the victims’ injuries is not yet known.